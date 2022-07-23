The Stories Of The John Carter Sequels That Will Never Get Made [Comic-Con]

As dense as "Gods of Mars" sounds, the series' unrealized third movie may be even more jam-packed. The final outing involves Carter trying to save both Mars and Earth, as Stanton says the Therns have "hid themselves at the Northern pole of mars where the original copies of their bodies are stored," and are now plotting to make Mars unlivable and take over Earth.

Despite being written years ago, the plans for "Warlord of Mars" include political commentary that's relevant today. Stanton explains that part of the movie would involve Thern spies shapeshifting into the form of other Mars leaders in order to cause infighting among their peoples, "much like Putin and bots right now." The only hope for calming the chaos long enough to save everyone comes via a device Dejah invents, which helps root out Thern shape-shifters. Unfortunately, the spies destroy it and assassinate Carter. What?!

Just kidding. What's a massive hero's journey movie without an eleventh-hour fakeout? It turns out, the Carter they kill is just a copy of his body, and his original is on Earth fighting off Thern pinkertons alongside Edgar Rice Burroughs (remember how he's a character in this movie for some reason?). At any rate, everything turns out okay: the real Carter secrets away back to Mars, where he, Dejah, and his son follow the Thern trail to the top of Mars and finally best Matai Shang once and for all.

As adventurous as these movies sound, the fact that they're being explained in full at Comic-Con 10 years later is evidence enough that they'll never, ever get made. But Stanton clearly still has love for the Burroughs stories, and as his fellow panelists point out, the novel series is officially in the public domain now. So who's ready to step up and try to make "John Carter" happen again? Anyone?