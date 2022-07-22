Star Wars Bits: Star Wars: Padawan, Doctor Aphra, Star Wars: Hunters, Skeleton Crew, Disney Wish, Rey's Parents, And More!

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," the upcoming live-action Disney+ series created by Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), is receiving $20.9 million in tax subsidies from the California Legislature according to a story by Variety. It is the first "Star Wars" series to receive state incentives and the second most expensive TV show ever funded by California's tax credit program, behind Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels."

"Skeleton Crew" was announced back in May at Star Wars Celebration, where it was revealed that Jude Law would star in the series. The show takes place after "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and features a coming-of-age story about a group of children trying to find their way home after the fall of the Empire.

According to our friend Bespin Bulletin, the series is currently filming at Manhattan Beach Studios, home to "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Ahsoka," which is also currently filming there. It is set to release sometime next year.