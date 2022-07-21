Sam Raimi's Signature Car Actually Has A Second Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

As previously featured in the virtual pages of /Film, Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — currently available on Dinsey+ — featured one of the director's notable trademarks: The appearance of his own yellow 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88. Both Raimi and his frequent collaborator Bruce Campbell have gone on record multiple times confirming what fans have seen with their own eyes: that the Oldsmobile has made its way into almost every single one of Raimi's movies but one.

According to Bruce Campbell, who repeated the story on the Disney+ documentary "Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Raimi's Oldsmobile was, in order to fit it into Raimi's western "The Quick and the Dead," stripped down to its chassis and covered with a wagon. Raimi has said that part of the car's engine block and part of its camshaft made an appearance in "Oz the Great and Powerful." The only film that Raimi's car does not appear in is his baseball drama "For the Love of the Game," as its scenes were cut.

In "Multiverse," when the title character visits a hazy, forbidding, apocalyptic dimension bereft of proper gravity, the Olds can be seen briefly floating in midair, held aloft by dissipating physics. In the above photograph, one can see it hanging in the center of the frame.

In "Assembled," however, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige points out that the Oldsmobile actually makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it second cameo ... in the form of a monster truck toy. Feige, a fan of Raimi's knew that the car would have to appear somewhere, and seemed excited to see the old Delta 88 included.