Alan Grant, Legendary Comic Writer For Batman And Judge Dredd, Has Died At 73

The world of comics just got a lot grimmer and sadder. Alan Grant, the legendary Scottish comic book writer known for his influential work on "Judge Dredd" and "Batman," has passed away at 73 years old. The news was first shared by Grant's wife Susan announced his passing on Facebook (via Comicbook.com).

Born in 1949, Grant started working in the comics industry as an editor for D.C. Thomson in 1967, before ultimately joining 2000 AD magazine where he served as an editor and main writer on "Judge Dredd" for much of the '80s, turning him into one of the U.K.'s most popular comic book characters throughout the decade with lengthy storylines like "The Apocalypse War."

Grant was also part of the so-called British Invasion of American comics in the 1980s alongside writers like Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman, Dave Gibbons, and Grant Morrison, who helped revolutionize superhero comics in the '80s and '90s. Grant made his debut with DC Comics in 1987 with the miniseries "The Outcasts" before being given the mantle of main writer on "Detective Comics" where he and artist Norm Breyfogle helped introduce such iconic villains as Ratcatcher (who made his live-action debut last year in "The Suicide Squad"), Ventriloquist (portrayed by Andrew Sellon in the fantastic "Gotham"), Anarky, and Victor Zsasz (played by Chris Messina in "Birds of Prey" and played incredibly by Anthony Carrigan in "Gotham").