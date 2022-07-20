Funny Pages Trailer: A Dark Comedy About Drawing Comics

The trailer is quirky and weird and having spent a lot of time with comic artists, I can say it seems pretty accurate in terms of trying to break in. This looks like a fun indie film, and I would imagine that, with the popularity of comics and comic book properties these days, it's probably going to resonate with a lot of young fans. Of course, with the artists and writers who created the books we've all seen as popular films or shows being treated in a not-so-great manner, they might want to get into producing instead.

Here is the logline for "Funny Pages":

A bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.

A24 also released a poster for the film with the tagline, "The story of New Jersey's next great comic book artist and biggest dick." From the trailer, he doesn't seem like a dick. He actually seems like a whole lot of kids I was friends with in school who wanted to do this for a living.

A24

As well as directing, Owen Kline wrote the film's script, which was produced by Josh & Benny Safdie, the filmmaking duo responsible for "Uncut Gems" with Adam Sandler. Miles Emanuel ("Calidris"), Maria Dizzia ("Martha Marcy May Marlene"), and Josh Pais ("Joker") also star alongside Daniel Zohlghadri as Robert.

"Funny Pages" will be released in select theaters and On Demand on August 26, 2022.