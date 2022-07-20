Thor: Love And Thunder Writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Clarifies Taika Waititi's 'Real Time' Directing Style

Whatever you thought of "Thor: Love and Thunder," there is no doubt that the film has director Taika Waititi's stamp all over it. There are exceedingly silly moments, deeply heartfelt ones, and a feeling of improvisation throughout the narrative. If you've seen Waititi's work in films like "JoJo Rabbit" or "What We Do in the Shadows," you know what I mean. Everything has the sense that it's all happening right this very second.

The same goes for "Thor: Love and Thunder." At the time of this writing, the film has a critics' rating of 68 percent and an audience rating of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, so not everyone loves Waititi's style quite as much as I do. But opinions aside, there's no debating that Waititi's style as a director is distinct, even inststantly recognizable. In an interview with Variety, Natalie Portman (who plays Jane Foster/Mighty Thor,) spoke about how Waititi throws out the script each day before the shoot. Speaking recently to the same publication, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the script with Waititi, clarified how that actually worked.

Robinson said that they wrote the pages together in rooms and remotely for "months and months and months," and after rehearsing, they would get rid of it, or at least, enhance it. She said that "'throw it out' is the wrong word. I mean, he does throw it out, but the core is still there. I would say he pluses — he can't help but always try to plus. I can't imagine Taika is ever going to write something and be like, 'It's done and we'll shoot it.'"

That sounds really anxiety-inducing to me, but it seemed to work for them. Robinson went on to explain that Waititi has three versions of his loose directing style, each allowing for different amounts of improvisation.