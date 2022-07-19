How Terry Jones' Dog Landed A Part In Jim Henson's Labyrinth

The puppet creations of The Jim Henson Company are works of art. Spearheading the way in the realm of puppetry, the company is most commonly associated with the Muppets. However, in the '80s, their puppetry skills got to flex hard with fantasy projects "The Dark Crystal" and "Labyrinth".

Both of the projects featured puppets with such exquisite detail, there's always something new to discover with each viewing of the films. And while "Labyrinth" features puppets that will remind viewers more of the Muppets than the more serious-minded fantasy aesthetics of "The Dark Crystal," there is a realism and humanity to each design that provides each character with a distinct personality. For example, take a look at "Labyrinth." In the first scene we see featuring goblins, each face is different. Combined with the puppetry's movements and the voicework, all of them are individualistic.

Part of the realistic nature of the character designs had to do with the puppeteers pulling inspiration from their own lives. The creativity of "Labyrinth" is infused with personal touches. Heck, conceptual designer Brian Froud utilized his baby son Toby as the kidnapped child in the film. This is why it comes as no surprise that one of the most notable characters from the "Labyrinth," Sir Didymus, ended up being inspired by one of screenwriter Terry Jones' closest companions.