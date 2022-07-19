Clips Round-Up: Cave Rescue Trailer, Ali & Ava Tells A Midlife Love Story & More! [Exclusive]

First up we have a trailer debut for Lionsgate's "Cave Rescue," a thriller based on the real-life Tham Luang cave rescue incident from 2018. It stars Jim Warny ("The Rescue"), Ekawat Niratvorapanya ("Girl From Nowhere"), and Lawrence de Stefano ("The Flight Attendant") and opens in theaters, on demand, and digital August 5, 2022, with the Blu-ray arriving on September 13. Here is an official statement from director, producer, and co-writer Tom Waller:

"It was a true honor and privilege to work closely with the real cave divers who participated in the hazardous mission to save the 13 'Wild Boars' soccer team from the cave in Thailand 4 years ago – they are the real superheroes of this miraculous story and showed us the power of the human spirit."

Here is the official synopsis: