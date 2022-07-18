John Woo Is Making A Historical Drama Film About Chinese-American Luminary Dean Lung

Legendary filmmaker John Woo's latest film hasn't even hit theaters yet, but he apparently already has another project in the works. Woo told Variety that before he retires from filmmaking, he wants to make a movie about Dean Lung, the Chinese-American valet who ended up funding Columbia's Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in the early 1900s.

Lung worked for Horace Carpentier, the first mayor of Oakland, California, and Woo reportedly wants to focus the film on the pair's relationship. "[Lung] was this man's servant and there were conflicts at the beginning, but later, they started to learn from each other," Woo said. "When he retired, he donated all his savings to the university. His picture still hangs on the wall."

Though best known for his action films, Woo says the project, tentatively titled "Dean Lung," will be a "serious drama, but not too serious." The film is currently in the script and financing stages. First, though, the "Face/Off" filmmaker is set to release "Silent Night," a Joel Kinnaman-led revenge action film that's apparently completely wordless.