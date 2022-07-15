Star Wars Bits: The Princess And The Scoundrel, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Retro Collection, Hot Toys, Star Tours, And More!

In an excerpt released from "Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel," the upcoming novel by Beth Revis ("Star Wars: Rebel Rising"), Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa discuss their family's connection to the Force. Here's a snippet:

"How are you?" Luke's voice was sincere, but Leia wasn't sure how to answer him. This was supposed to be a triumph, but all she really felt was confused. Not just about what Luke had told her about her lineage — their connection was something she'd felt for some time, and it had been easy to accept Luke as her brother. She would not think about what that meant of her biological father. No — it wasn't just that.

"It's the Force, isn't it?" Luke asked.

Leia nodded. She had told Luke that she didn't — couldn't — understand the power he had, but he seemed eerily calm and confident that she could actually wield the Force as he did. Leia might not have any real experience with the Force, but there was no denying the power Luke had... the power she felt, too, like a fluttering of flitterfly wings just on the edge of her consciousness. Waiting for her to seize it.

"He told me to tell you –" Luke started, but Leia's head whipped up, eyes fierce as she glared at him.

"Don't," she warned."

They were his last words. He wanted me to tell you –"

"I don't care."

"He was good," Luke insisted. "There was still good in him, after all..."