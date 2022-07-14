The Orville: New Horizons Actor Peter Macon On Finding Comedy Under Prosthetics [Interview]

While many confuse stoicism and logic for a lack of emotion, Lieutenant Commander Bortus often shows us that those things aren't mutually exclusive. How challenging was it for you to craft Bortus' signature Moclan disposition while still conveying an array of emotions in the course of the show?

When I was building his identity cerebrally, I sort of said if Sam the Eagle from the Muppets and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh had a love child, it would be Bortus. Growing up, I really identified heavily with Eeyore because of my voice. I had this crazy voice when I was young and he's sort of like an emotional dude. I identified a lot with Eeyore, more than Tigger or Pooh. Then watching the Muppets, I'm like Sam the Eagle. Animal was my favorite, but with Sam the Eagle, I just remember it was stoicism, but he was also kind of silly. His hubris undid him a lot because he was just so proud, but he just kind of missed subtle things. I just felt like that's a great model.

Then with the prosthetics, that helped me to build his physicality. I always made it a point [of] stacking my spine upright, sitting upright, and [being] very formal. He never says, "Won't," he'll say, "Will not." He doesn't say, "Can't," he says "Cannot." It's very formal. So I took that writing and applied that to his physicality, which is very measured, because that's what it means to be an officer.

And then, he is complicated, right? He's a complicated soul because he's sort of a misfit Moclan, you know what I mean? He's not a traditionalist like Klyden is, so that separates him and alienates him a bit from his own people in a way. And that's all working. He says in season 2 where he develops the porn addiction, "I went inside as opposed to dealing with my life." I'm paraphrasing, [but it wasn't] the smartest solution considering everyone almost died, but you could feel [how Bortus was] kind of trapped, in a way, of not knowing what to do. I escaped into this place and that was how I dealt with the reality of not loving my partner or falling out of love with my partner, or hating my partner, or having this huge obstacle between us, which is our child. And so, on the surface it was like this stoic face. But on the inside he's crying out for help. So there's all of that operating.

"Duality" is a word that I feel can sum up his existence. The duality of being an officer in a science vessel or a spaceship essentially getting in space battles, and then having your family on board at the same time. The duality of being a misfit Moclan and being partnered with a traditionalist Moclan. This makes for a lot of conflict and I feel like he is always trying to sort out conflict inside. But because of our physical makeup, you can't really see that because it's not a pliable, very expressive face. A lot of that has to be done conveying these things in my mind and with my eyes and that presents a great challenge to try to walk that line of that duality.

Then with the humor, to him being unaware ... it's funny to be like, "I'm going to eat this glass. You know, I could eat anything," and not comment on it. That's what makes it funny. I remember when I auditioned for the part, I had an idea of commenting when he has this conversation with [Seth MacFarlane's character Ed Mercer]. The scene was Bortus and Ed and talking about the egg and he was like, "I need 21 days off for paternity leave. I have to lay this egg." [Ed asks], "You lay eggs? Are they large eggs?" And the line is, "They are quite large, yes." In my audition, I wanted to try to put some funny in it by commenting on how large the eggs are because everybody thinks it's coming out of his butt, of course. That's not how it works, but I won't tell you that. But Seth was like, "No, it's funnier if you just lay it out flatly, straight, factually. If you swallow up the funny, then we don't get the funny." From the beginning, I've always had to walk that line of, like I said with "Now entering glory hole." It's way funnier if I say that just flat out factually ... and just not comment on it. Because then you guys, the audience, gets to [react]. So it's technical as well. That's all extremely enjoyable for an actor like myself. I just love the tragedy and I love the funny, you know?