She Said Trailer: Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Expose Harvey Weinstein's Crimes

The latest trailer for "She Said" depicts a dramatization of the events that led to two journalists breaking the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations back in 2017.

"She Said" follows the story of The New York Times journalists, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (played by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan respectively), pursuing an investigation of the Weinstein case, attempting to speak to everyone, from industry gatekeepers to abuse survivors, in the process.

Maria Schrader's upcoming drama is based on Kanter and Towhey's book of the same name, which detailed processes that the two employed to publish the story while furnishing behind-the-scenes sources, leads, and documents that helped shape the exposé. The book also talks about what punishment and accountability should look like under such circumstances and how one can gather objective facts without running the very real risk of being shut down by those in positions of power.

"She Said" focuses on the various power structures that enabled Weinstein to avoid repercussions for his heinous actions for years. Here's a look at the trailer for the film below.