She Said Trailer: Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Expose Harvey Weinstein's Crimes
The latest trailer for "She Said" depicts a dramatization of the events that led to two journalists breaking the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations back in 2017.
"She Said" follows the story of The New York Times journalists, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (played by Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan respectively), pursuing an investigation of the Weinstein case, attempting to speak to everyone, from industry gatekeepers to abuse survivors, in the process.
Maria Schrader's upcoming drama is based on Kanter and Towhey's book of the same name, which detailed processes that the two employed to publish the story while furnishing behind-the-scenes sources, leads, and documents that helped shape the exposé. The book also talks about what punishment and accountability should look like under such circumstances and how one can gather objective facts without running the very real risk of being shut down by those in positions of power.
"She Said" focuses on the various power structures that enabled Weinstein to avoid repercussions for his heinous actions for years. Here's a look at the trailer for the film below.
Fighting systemic complacency and pushback
"She Said" chronicles events inspired by ones in real-life, that eventually culminated in the reinvigoration of the #MeToo movement, highlighting how sexual abuse and harassment are rampant in business sectors. The trailer sees Mulligan and Kazan's characters working together to convince survivors to testify or speak on the record — a task that requires adequate protection for survivors while giving them a safe space to come forward with their traumatic experiences.
Maria Schrader, who is helming the film, has previously worked on the Netflix limited series, "Unorthodox," which is the story of a woman choosing to break free from the shackles of societal pressure and traditional (and problematic) expectations from women. Apart from Kazan and Mulligan, the cast for "She Said" also includes Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Jennifer Ehle, Tom Pelphrey, and Adam Shapiro.
Producers include Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, while it is being executive produced by Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures.
Here's the official synopsis:
"Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever."
"She Said" arrives in theaters on November 18, 2022.