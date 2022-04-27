She Said Footage Reaction: Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Lead The #MeToo Movement [CinemaCon 2022]

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan (seen above in "The Big Sick") took the stage to present footage from "She Said," as the two are playing Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.

The footage opens on the New York Times building, with the editors wanting to interrogate the entire system. "I'm in touch with an actress who's been assaulted by a producer," we hear. The survivors don't want to be quoted. Our own Ben Pearson, on the ground at CinemaCon, says that the tone feels a lot like the 1976 Watergate flick, "All The President's Men."

The two women walk up to the door of someone who worked for Harvey Weinstein, who unceremoniously slams the door in their faces. They seem to finally be making headway when they interview the CFO of the Weinstein Company. "The only way these women are going to go on the record is if they all jump together," we hear. "This is bigger than Weinstein, this is about the system protecting abusers."

Then comes testimonies from a flurry of survivors, sentiments of, "He took my voice that day," and, "I was silenced, I want my voice back," ringing in their ears. An editor looks at one of the reporters and says, "You've got the story. Now it's time to write it." Pearson says that the footage looks really "propulsive," the story feels motivated by the personal, emotional stories of the survivors, and the film definitely seems to be prioritizing their voices. Suddenly, we hear a survivor say, "I've been waiting for you for 25 years."

The footage includes one shot of an actor portraying Harvey Weinstein from behind, but the image is mixed in with the other footage presented. The movie doesn't seem to be making him out to be some otherworldly powerful monster with the camera angles or anything of that sort, just a man with an important job, walking through a lobby, and flanked by a couple of people. The preview also included a lot of shots of the two reporters chatting face-to-face with a multitude of women, a jarring reminder of just how despicable and serial Weinstein's abuse was throughout the years.

"She Said" will hit theaters on November 18, 2022.