Ms. Marvel Creator Bisha K. Ali Teases A More Hopeful Future For Kamran Than The Comics Suggest

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Ms. Marvel."

With any Marvel property, there's always going to be a sense of a "to be continued..." hanging in the air. And while certain threads of "Ms. Marvel" are guaranteed to continue, other, equally-compelling storylines are already raising a few questions. Ms. Marvel herself, aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), definitely has her work cut out for her, and her immediate future in the MCU is more or less charted out ("The Marvels" honestly can't come soon enough). But Kamala isn't the only superpowered kid still struggling to come into her own by the end of "Ms. Marvel." The series also sets up Kamran (Rish Shah), Kamala's on-and-off crush — and the son of her former adversary, the Clandestine Najma (Nimra Bucha) — for a similar storyline.

After Najma sacrifices herself to the Veil in episode five, Kamran is imbued with his own powers back in Jersey City. This reveal is more or less in line with his characterization in the comics, where Kamran is an Inhuman. But Kamran's counterpart in the comics is bad news any way you slice it. He's aligned with the villain Lineage, and he's not above deceiving Kamala — or sacrificing her outright — to get what he wants. Now that he's got powers in "Ms. Marvel," his turn to the dark side seemed all but imminent. Fortunately, the series subverted Kamran's original arc in a few subtle ways. And according to "Ms. Marvel" creator Bisha K. Ali, that was always the plan for this iteration of the character.