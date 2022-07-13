You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah: Everything We Know So Far About Adam Sandler's Next Netflix Movie

For the most part, Adam Sandler's multi-film deals with Netflix have led to him making more of his bread-and-butter broad comedies (like "The Ridiculous 6" and "Murder Mystery"). In between those releases, however, he also carved out time to go star in Noah Baumbach's critically-acclaimed dramedy "The Meyerowitz Stories" for Netflix and work on the Safdie Brothers' nerve-racking hit "Uncut Gems" for A24. Most recently, the Sandman starred in Netflix's "Hustle," a perfectly sturdy underdog sports flick that bridged the gap between his arthouse and mainstream pictures. His next film for Netflix, the astronaut drama "Spaceman," may be angling to do the same, judging by the credentials of its cast and crew.

After that, Sandler is lined up to star in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" for Netflix. Like "Hustle" and (again, by the sound of it) "Spaceman," this one has the makings of a movie that might have something to offer Sandman fans of all shades. Could this also be a sign that even Sandler has tired of making ho-hum comedies that double as cushy vacations and is feeling a little more creatively ambitious these days? Either way, between this recent trend and Sandler's plans to reunite with the Safdies on a new film, I'm down with him scratching whatever itch he's got at the moment.