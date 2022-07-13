Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz Among The Stacked Cast Of Black Mirror Season 6
Ever since "Black Mirror" premiered in 2011 on Netflix, the dystopian anthology series has had a hold on our lives, and rightfully so, as it featured several mind-bending storylines that offered something new every time. It's been quite some time since episodes of "Black Mirror" have graced our screens, but that will change soon, as a brand new, stacked cast has been added to the show for its upcoming season.
According to Variety, season 6 of "Black Mirror" is currently in production, and the fresh cast for the same includes Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan. While this is already an impressive lineup, more actors are likely to join the new season, according to the sources in the report.
Although details about possible storylines are tightly under wraps, we can expect the show to delve into its usual themes surrounding the tech-driven horrors that will plague humanity in the near future, albeit with a unique per-episode twist.
The return of scathing social commentary
Social commentary has always been an integral part of "Black Mirror," which the show combined with a deft exploration of themes, ranging from speculative science fiction to the seedy underbellies of capitalist, authoritarian structures. Technological advancement is often at the forefront of these storylines, which is often tied in with fluctuating morality and altered perceptions of human worth, as seen in "Nosedive" and "White Bear."
"Black Mirror" is also good at what it does due to particularly strong casting, as several highly-acclaimed episodes hinged on arresting, nuanced performances — take "San Junipero" or "Bandersnatch" for instance, character-driven stories that are immersive for that very reason.
Hopefully, season 6 will be much longer (and better executed) than the show's previous installment, which only had three episodes, although it featured strong performances from the likes of Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others. The cast for the upcoming season surely looks promising, as there are some big names in there — Aaron Paul has "Breaking Bad" and "Westworld" to his credit, Zazie Beetz has starred in "Gangs of London" and "Atlanta," among other big projects, while Danny Ramirez recently appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick."
Seems like we need to sit tight and wait for the upcoming season to drop whenever it does, and prepare ourselves to dive into heavy, yet resonant themes that are bleak, bittersweet, and tinged with horror. After all, there's hope on the horizon too, for sure.
A release date is not attached to season 6 of "Black Mirror" at the moment.