Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz Among The Stacked Cast Of Black Mirror Season 6

Social commentary has always been an integral part of "Black Mirror," which the show combined with a deft exploration of themes, ranging from speculative science fiction to the seedy underbellies of capitalist, authoritarian structures. Technological advancement is often at the forefront of these storylines, which is often tied in with fluctuating morality and altered perceptions of human worth, as seen in "Nosedive" and "White Bear."

"Black Mirror" is also good at what it does due to particularly strong casting, as several highly-acclaimed episodes hinged on arresting, nuanced performances — take "San Junipero" or "Bandersnatch" for instance, character-driven stories that are immersive for that very reason.

Hopefully, season 6 will be much longer (and better executed) than the show's previous installment, which only had three episodes, although it featured strong performances from the likes of Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others. The cast for the upcoming season surely looks promising, as there are some big names in there — Aaron Paul has "Breaking Bad" and "Westworld" to his credit, Zazie Beetz has starred in "Gangs of London" and "Atlanta," among other big projects, while Danny Ramirez recently appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Seems like we need to sit tight and wait for the upcoming season to drop whenever it does, and prepare ourselves to dive into heavy, yet resonant themes that are bleak, bittersweet, and tinged with horror. After all, there's hope on the horizon too, for sure.

A release date is not attached to season 6 of "Black Mirror" at the moment.