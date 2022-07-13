Day 3 Of Mattel's 12 Days Of Fandom At SDCC Is All About Knight Rider And Ghost Rider Hot Wheels

Get ready to pop a wheelie in your flaming motorcycle and/or speak to your talking car in your best David Hasselhoff voice. Ghost Rider and K.I.T.T. from "Knight Rider" are zooming into Day 3 of Mattel's "12 Days of Fandom" event, which runs from now through the end of San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2022.

The company is unveiling a first look at two new products today: the Hot Wheels Knight Rider K.I.T.T. toy and Hot Wheels Marvel Ghost Rider with Vehicle toy. "Knight Rider" premiered on television in September 1982, so this marks its 40th anniversary. And while Mattel's K.I.T.T. replica lacks the dulcet tones of William Daniels (the uncredited voice of the artificially intelligent star car), their press release promises that "it does feature authentic details with premium execution that collectors love."

©Universal City Studios LLC ©2022 Mattel

K.I.T.T., of course, stands for "Knight Industries Two Thousand," which any fan contemplating the purchase of a "Knight Rider" toy should know already. The Hot Wheels incarnation of the sentient Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is "equipped with a working LED scanner bar to emulate the original anamorphic equalizer," meaning the electronic red thingy that moves back and forth on the front of K.I.T.T. like a cyclopean eye.