Here's What Happens If You Call Surfer Boy Pizza's Number From Stranger Things 4

Spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 4 ahead.

"Stranger Things" season 4 is out in its entirety on Netflix. Although everyone is talking about Eddie (Joseph Quinn) as the breakout star, we can't forget about our new stoner buddy Argyle (Eduardo Franco). Not only is his hair fabulous, but he's got a vibe that is so chill, I feel relaxed just hearing his voice. Argyle isn't just a pot-smoking companion to Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). He's also a businessman, working for Surfer Boy Pizza, and driving the delivery van. He may also be using the van to transport kids across state lines, but hey, he's trying to save the world, man.

If you're one of those viewers who calls every phone number you see on the screen, you may know this already. If you didn't catch the number on the side of Argyle's van, get out your phone right now. You will get through to Surfer Boy Pizza, my dudes, and you'll hear a message from Argyle himself (via Teen Vogue).

For reference, the number is 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992), which you can see if you pause as the gang pulls up at one of the franchise locations. They're there to borrow a whole lot of salt, water, and a place for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to float in. You won't be able to order if you call, but you'll get a full pizza monologue from Argyle.