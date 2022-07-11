Trust Doesn't Rust In Playmobil's New Knight Rider Playset With KITT And A Lone Crusader In A Dangerous World

Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the powerless, the helpless in a world of criminals who operate above the law."

The Playmobil version of KITT features a printer underneath the dashboard for printing out mug shots, the famous rotating number plate, a cord with grappling hook, pop-up headlights, and a detachable roof. Plus, the vehicle features electronic sounds and lights operated by a touch-feature on the hood, including quotes featuring William Daniels' voice from the original series. KITT talks when you turn him on and off, and there's an assembly of other quotes that play at random when prompted.

Of course, it wouldn't be KITT without that red scanner light at the front of the vehicle, a feature that probably makes that rotating license plate trick a bit worthless. How many Pontiacs are out there with that signature red light anyway?

It would have been easy for Playmobil to just give us David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight and his technologically advanced ride with an interior resembling Darth Vader's bathroom. But the "Knight Rider" playset from Playmobil comes with additional accessories and figures for all your crimefighting needs.

Along with Michael Knight and KITT, the playset also includes figures for Bonnie Barstow and Devon Miles, and they each have their own accessories too. Bonnie's computer lab and Devon's office furniture comes in the box, along with some helpful tools for when KITT needs a bit of a tune-up.

If you've never grabbed one of these Playmobil playsets before, they're a lot of fun to piece together. Plus, they faithfully recreate the vehicles in Playmobil form without sacrificing a lot of the style. For example, the "Ghostbusters" Ecto-1 is one of the best toy versions of the vehicle out there, and the same can be said for the DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future" too.

Playmobil's "Knight Rider" playset will cost $89.99 when it hits retail on July 15, 2022. Now if we could only get another set featuring KARR.