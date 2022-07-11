Yes, The Stranger Things 4 Subtitle Team Was 'Trolling A Little Bit'

As someone who always prefers watching films/shows with closed captioning, the subtitles for "Stranger Things" season 4 stood out to me from the get-go, as this season made some, um, distinct choices when describing the shifting tones of the show. From the now-infamous "tentacles undulating moistly" to the underrated "demogorgon feeding wetly" and "eldritch thrumming," the subtitles for season 4 are clearly something else, and there are many reasons that factored into these creative decisions.

Speaking to Vulture, the subtitle team for "Stranger Things" season 4 clarified the reasons behind these choices, and Jeff T., author of subtitles like "[ominous pulsing]", admitted that there was a fair bit of trolling involved in some of the lines:

"I will admit I was trolling a little bit with that (the "tentacles undulating" line). Also, in the past year or two, I've been watching ASMR streams to figure out which words elicit that kind of response in people, so I'll grab them and put them in my word bank. "Moistly" pops up a lot in those ASMR streams."

Jeff is right about "moistly" evoking emotions of disgust, as it correctly translates the icky sensations associated with a primordial, otherworldly gate pulsating with life or a sentient part of the Upside Down grabbing a character with its tendrils. The words used are naturally supposed to be a little over-the-top, plus, the results are hilarious.