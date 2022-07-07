Universal Studios Adds An Entire Set From Jordan Peele's Nope As A Permanent Attraction

Jordan Peele's highly-anticipated third horror feature "Nope" hasn't even hit theaters yet, but one of the film's largest set pieces has already become a permanent fixture on the world-famous Universal Studios Hollywood studio tour. The original set of Jupiter's Claim will join the tour on Friday, July 22, 2022 to coincide with the film's theatrical debut. The inclusion of the set is the first time a Studio Tour attraction has opened day and date with the film's release, and will be staged on the Universal Studios' backlot alongside movie sets from Steven Spielberg's "War of the Worlds," the Courthouse Square from "Back to the Future," and of course, the iconic home of Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho."

"I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized," Jordan Peele said in an official statement. "That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the metamagic of 'backlot life. Since then, I've been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal." He continued by saying, "It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter's Claim with fans."

In the Jupiter's Claim website tie-in, the area is described as a family-friendly theme park attraction in Santa Clarita Valley that profiteers off the white-washed history and iconography of the California Gold Rush. The park is owned and operated by an evangelical former child star named Ricky "Jupe" Park, played by Steven Yeun. It's also the site of what we can only assume is an alien invasion.