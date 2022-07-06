The Rehearsal Trailer: Nathan Fielder Is Bringing His Brand Of Weird To HBO

It's unusual when you come across a trailer that makes you wonder about the nature of reality and what the hell you just saw. HBO Max has released a new trailer for the upcoming series "The Rehearsal," and if you're familiar with Nathan Fielder, you might have some idea of what we're about to see. If you don't, here's the deal: Fielder is the star of the docu-parody "Nathan For You," in which he played a fictional version of himself, coming up with bizarre schemes to "help" struggling small business owners. He's the guy who created the viral Dumb Starbucks Coffee store that parodied the coffee shop giant.

This new seres, which is part of Fielder's 2019 overall deal with HBO, is described like this by Warner Media:

Nathan Fielder ("Nathan For You," "HBO's How To with John Wilson") returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

That's a lot to take in, particularly since the trailer makes it look like some of these rehearsals don't go very well. Is that the actors freaking out? The real people in the real situations? I need to look away for a moment. It's very cringe-y.