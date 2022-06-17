The Rehearsal Teaser: Nathan Fielder Prepares For Life's Biggest Moments

If you're anything like me, you've probably rewatched Nathan Fielder's Comedy Central reality series "Nathan For You" about a hundred times now while waiting for something, anything, more from the hilarious comic. I'm pleased to be the one to tell you that something new is finally on the horizon.

A new comedy series called "The Rehearsal," starring Fielder, is coming to HBO — and, of course, will be available to stream on HBO Max — on July 15. This week, Fielder shared the first teaser for the series on Twitter with the caption, "very soon." The sneak peek features Fielder and others watching CCTV feeds of a woman playing with a cooing baby in a crib. After the title card is displayed, the only other information we get about the series is that it is "coming soon." According to WarnerMedia, "The Rehearsal" is:

A new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by 'rehearsing' them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.

Sounds intriguing! Check out the cryptic teaser below.