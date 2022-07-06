Will Evil Get A Season 4 At Paramount Plus?

Three seasons into its run, "Evil" is making waves as one of the boldest and most unsettling shows on TV. This is no big surprise, given it comes from Robert King and Michelle King, the creative duo behind "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Brain Dead," and other exciting TV series. But it's nice to see the show finally getting some well-deserved appreciation. Right from the start, this psychological mystery was earning comparisons to "The X-Files," with each episode digging into a new supernatural case while answering questions about its grand, overall plot. As the series has progressed, it's found new and intriguing way to twist both its premise and structure.

In case you've yet to experience to delightful horrors of "Evil," just know that the series falls somewhere between horrifying and absurd — which is the perfect tone for a show that explores the thin line between science and religion. At its helm are an interesting trio of co-workers turned friends: forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter), and skeptic tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). Together they investigate supposedly supernatural occurrences and try to uncover the truth. Is that alleged serial killer possessed by a demon or just a regular ol' psychopath? They can't always promise to agree on the answer, but they'll certainly ponder the horrors of the human condition! All the while, they each have inner demons of their own to fend off, and pairing that with their very complicated job makes for some eventful storytelling.

With the series approaching the halfway point of its third season, the big question remains — can we expect more of the hit series to follow? Glad you asked! Today, Paramount+ announced some bloody good news: "Evil" will return for a fourth season (per TVLine).