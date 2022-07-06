Will Evil Get A Season 4 At Paramount Plus?
Three seasons into its run, "Evil" is making waves as one of the boldest and most unsettling shows on TV. This is no big surprise, given it comes from Robert King and Michelle King, the creative duo behind "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Brain Dead," and other exciting TV series. But it's nice to see the show finally getting some well-deserved appreciation. Right from the start, this psychological mystery was earning comparisons to "The X-Files," with each episode digging into a new supernatural case while answering questions about its grand, overall plot. As the series has progressed, it's found new and intriguing way to twist both its premise and structure.
In case you've yet to experience to delightful horrors of "Evil," just know that the series falls somewhere between horrifying and absurd — which is the perfect tone for a show that explores the thin line between science and religion. At its helm are an interesting trio of co-workers turned friends: forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter), and skeptic tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). Together they investigate supposedly supernatural occurrences and try to uncover the truth. Is that alleged serial killer possessed by a demon or just a regular ol' psychopath? They can't always promise to agree on the answer, but they'll certainly ponder the horrors of the human condition! All the while, they each have inner demons of their own to fend off, and pairing that with their very complicated job makes for some eventful storytelling.
With the series approaching the halfway point of its third season, the big question remains — can we expect more of the hit series to follow? Glad you asked! Today, Paramount+ announced some bloody good news: "Evil" will return for a fourth season (per TVLine).
Evil has been renewed for season 4
Kristen, David, and Ben are set to tango with the devil for yet another season. Or tango with criminal psychology — it depends which belief system you're putting your money on. Either way, their endless debate will continue. As usual, great news for the viewers is probably bad news for the characters — it means that their journey is nowhere near over and the struggle against evil will continue.
"Evil" aired its first season on CBS before becoming exclusive to Paramount+. Evidently, that move served the under-appreciated series very well. In a statement announcing the renewal news, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series Nicole Clemens revealed that "Evil" consistently ranks among the streamer's Top 5 "most-watched original series," saying:
"Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service. We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."
With the third season of "Evil" set to conclude on August 14, 2022, the fourth season is likely to premiere sometime in 2023, but no official release date has been announced.