Emily The Criminal Trailer: Aubrey Plaza Breaks Bad In A Thrilling Sundance Darling

When you think of Aubrey Plaza, you probably think of comedy — six years on an acclaimed TV sitcom has that affect. But with her April Ludgate days behind her, Plaza is branching out. The past few years have seen the actress exploring darker territory, with films like the social media satire "Ingrid Goes West," and the dark meta-thriller "Black Bear." Keeping the trend going, Plaza's latest role sees her descending into a life of crime as the titular Emily in "Emily The Criminal."

Set to arrive in theaters later this summer, the film debuted to rave reviews at this year's Sundance Film Festival, currently sporting a 93% rating over on Rotten Tomatoes after being praised for its thrilling pace, sharp social commentary and most of all, Aubrey Plaza's performance. /Film's own Chris Evangelista came down pretty positively in his Sundance review writing:

"Plaza's performance, which grows more desperate and more fierce, is what keeps things going. Tension continually mounts and builds, and writer-director Ford stages several anxiety-ridden set-pieces that inspire a sick-to-your-stomach feeling. This is a pressure cooker of a movie, and sooner or later we know it's all going to explode. Coupled with the prevailing sense of economic hopelessness, "Emily the Criminal" often feels like a crime saga for the gig economy; a "Scarface" for people who work at DoorDash, with capitalism as the film's Big Bad."

Are you sold, yet? If not, the work can certainly speak for itself. Check out the trailer for "Emily The Criminal" below.