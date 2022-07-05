Clips Round-Up: Chris Pine In Doula, The Enormity Of Life Trailer With Breckin Meyer & More! [Exclusive]

First up we have an exclusive trailer for "The Enormity of Life," a drama starring Breckin Meyer and directed by Eric Swinderman ("Made in Cleveland"). The film ⁠— which opens via Virtual Cinema, VOD and digital on July 22, 2022 ⁠— was nominated for Best Feature at the 2021 Paris Art & Movie Festival, where Meyer captured the Best Actor award.

Here is the official synopsis:

After his life hits rock bottom, emotionally despondent Casey (Breckin Meyer, "Happily," "Clueless," "Road Trip") decides to end it all. But when a timely phone call with some unexpected news about a substantial inheritance forestalls his suicide, it sets off a chain of events that just may save his life including meeting a quirky single mother (Emily Kinney, "The Walking Dead," "The Flash") and her precocious, yet troubled, young daughter (Giselle Eisenberg, "Life in Pieces," "American Housewife"), who happens to have an unhealthy obsession with mass shootings. When his bipolar mother goes missing, Casey enlists their help, along with his selfish, estranged sister, Missy (Debra Herzog). And together, through numerous jarring twists and emotional turns, they embark on a journey of hope and healing in "The Enormity of Life," a tender, poignant dramedy about life, love and the pursuit of lost innocence.