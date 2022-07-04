Stranger Things 4 Vinyl Release Coming Soon To Help You Get Away From Vecna

The retro stylings of "Stranger Things" are perfectly suited to a vinyl record release, and the show's fourth season will receive one that mirrors its protracted, two-part structure. "Stranger Things 4 Volume 2" just hit Netflix on Friday, and the season finale alone runs 150 minutes, which is more the length of a long movie than a single TV episode. Although the season is made up of nine episodes total, it's over 13 hours long, so it covers a lot of musical ground, too. That's why its original score is being packaged as the equivalent of a quadruple album, with three hours of music to keep you occupied as you hunker down and wait for the show's fifth and final season.

"Stranger Things 4 (Original Score from the Netflix Original Series)" is composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who have been with the show since the beginning and won an Emmy Award for the show's main title theme. The score is already available to purchase from digital retailers, but if you prefer physical media and/or pretending like you're back in the 1980s when the show is set, you will indeed be able to own it on vinyl, like with the score for previous seasons.

There's no release date yet for "Stranger Things 4 (Original Score from the Netflix Original Series)," but you can preorder the two vinyl editions separately and see the cover art for them on the official Lakeshore Records website. The full quadruple album contains 80 tracks spread across four double-sided, gatefold-jacketed LPs. Volume 1, "Max's Blue World," is transparent blue and named after Sadie Sink's character. Volume 2, "Vecna's Red World," is transparent red and named after Jamie Campbell Bower's season 4 villain. Check out the track listing for both volumes below.