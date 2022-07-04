Friends Creator To Donate $4 Million To Alma Mater Due To 'Guilt' Over Lack Of Diversity In The Series

Marta Kauffman, who co-created the sitcom "Friends" with David Crane, has spoken out about the lack of diversity on the show, and she hopes to make things right by pledging $4 million to the African and African American studies department at her alma mater, Brandeis University, near Boston.

Last year's "Friends: The Reunion" special brought the show back into the cultural conversation, but reruns and streaming ensured it never completely left. "Friends" originally aired on NBC for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, serving as a launchpad for the careers of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Although the show has long since ended, it's remained popular in syndication and on services such as Netflix and HBO Max, the latter of which now holds the exclusive rights to it.

Viewed through the lens of the 2020s, however, "Friends" is a show that has left some commentators arguing it ignores diversity, to the point where every episode might feel like "The One with the White People," splashing around in a fountain to the tune of The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You." Despite its setting in a multicultural place like Manhattan, the most substantial role "Friends" held for a Black actor was the character of Charlie, played by Aisha Tyler, the paleontology professor who dated Joey (LeBlanc) and Ross (Schwimmer). But she did not appear until season 9, and she was only featured in nine of the show's 236 episodes.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Kauffman began by saying: