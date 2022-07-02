The Stranger Things Scene That Grossed Out Millie Bobby Brown

Listen. Jamie Campbell Bower is very nice to look at. His "Stranger Things" supervillain, however, isn't. The actor endured eight grueling hours of makeup every day to play the monstrous Vecna, the biggest villain the town of Hawkins has ever seen.

In "Stranger Things," season 4 volume 2, Eleven has her powers again, and she's finally up against Vecna in a battle that requires severe mental gymnastics from both of them. Vecna gains the upper hand at one point and binds El with the vine extensions in his hive mind, rendering her powers useless, if only for a few moments. El and Vecna stand too close during their conversation in this scene. When the sequence was being filmed, Millie Bobby Brown didn't expect to converse with the on-screen monster so closely, and his appearance was too much for her.

Bower made the revelation during an interview with Variety, sharing that Brown was "disgusted" by Vecna's appearance.