Chris Hemsworth's Spiderhead Dance Was A Moment Of Self-Discovery

Chris Hemsworth's "Spiderhead" character, Steve Abnesti, is a distinctly modern antagonist. He's a CEO who hides his sociopathic outlook behind a casual smile and dudebro attitude, assuring his employees he's "just like them" while not-so-subtly lording his power over those around him. He recalls Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac) from "Ex Machina," down to the pair's shared fondness for impromptu dancing.

In Joseph Kosinski's film (adapted by "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from George Saunders' short story "Escape From Spiderhead"), Abnesti oversees the titular prison. It's a place where convicts allow him to test mood-altering drugs on them in return for reduced sentences and cushy living conditions. But as much as Abnesti is a stickler for getting his subjects to consent to these experiments, he never hesitates to remind them their privileges could all be gone in a flash. Then, just as suddenly, he's grooving to Roxy Music's synth-rock 1982 tune "More Than This," not a care in the world.

"Spiderhead" is the latest entry in the expanding "Evil Chris Hemsworth Dances" universe, coming after his hip-wagging in the 2016 "Ghostbusters" (in his defense, his character was possessed by an evil spirit at the time) and 2018's "Bad Times at the El Royale." The actor touched on this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: