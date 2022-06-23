How Stanley Kubrick's The Shining Influenced Joseph Kosinski's Spiderhead

Who hasn't been influenced by Stanley Kubrick? That's the real question here. And I'm not just asking that because my own personal aesthetic life has at times veered towards the Kubrickian (no, I'm not going to go into depth on that one, you'll just have to trust me). I'm asking that because when you're one of the greats, the list of people you've influenced becomes longer than the list of people you haven't. That's just math, baby.

Still, it's always fascinating to hear directors talk about their influences. If you're not as familiar with the movies that inspire them, it's a cool lesson, and if you're deeply familiar with their inspo, it's a fun reminder that we all watch the same movies, and sometimes, I personally find my unoriginality to be very soothing. Don't you?

In an interview with The Wrap, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski (who is definitely having a solid Hollywood season), opened up about his own filmmaking process and how Kubrick's "The Shining" influenced his upcoming film, "Spiderhead," a weirdo sci-fi flick streaming on Netflix:

"When the architecture is specific and you treat it that way, it creates a film that feels very much in its own kind of hermetically sealed universe that to me sucks you into the space of the film, and it becomes very immersive ... And I think I'm always drawn to that."