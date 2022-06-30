Elvis Editors Jonathan Redmond And Matt Villa On Crafting Baz Luhrmann's American Epic [Spoiler Interview]

Baz has said that in post-production he knows where he wants to go, but he doesn't know how he's going to get there. It's a broad question, but how do you both help him get to where he wants to go?

Villa: Well, the beauty of Jonathan and myself, if I can be so bold, is to say that we've both worked with Baz for over 20 years now. We've really developed over those years an understanding of what he wants and the style that he's after. And so, that takes us a long way down the road when he shoots material — and he shoots a lot of material.

We've generally got an idea of what he's going to want. There's a lot of preparation that goes into the shows. Some sequences are quite formed by the time we get there, and they're often shot that way. There's no denying that a lot of it, the majority of it, is sort of created in the cutting room. I think it's just by virtue of the fact that Jonathan and I have this familiarity with what he's after that helps us do that.

Redmond: Lots of time and exploration. Baz, kind of nothing's sacred in terms of what he shot or even the script. We'll throw everything into a blender and see what works. It just takes a lot of time and being open to new ideas. Baz is always open to new ideas.

There is so much visual information in his movies. With "Elvis," his excess is just right for the character, but how do you make sure you don't break the camel's back?

Redmond: There's a line from one of Baz's previous films, "Too much is never enough," from "Moulin Rouge!" Baz certainly lives by that. I think we've got a pretty good sense of when things got too far. I mean, the opening of this movie was a tricky one to put together and it was a bit more frenetic and crazy at one point. Finding the right balance between bombarding the audience with the information, while also entertaining and keeping a clarity of story, a narrative, was a tricky balance. I think we managed to get there in the end, hopefully.

Villa: Along the way, we have lots of internal screenings and we invite fresh eyes in. Jonathan and I obviously see it over and over and over and over again, but we always try to find some other personnel from the film to come in and give us an opinion. People will say if we've gone too far.

How was the original opening of the movie even crazier?

Villa: There was the existence of this device of the Colonel that appears in the film a couple of times where he's in a casino in his hospital gown, reflecting back on the times that he's referring to during the course of the film. It existed a lot more. There was a big opening, almost a big musical number that sets that up. At one point, it wasn't even a casino that he was in at all. He was floating in space at one point and floating in the middle of a Vegas strip at other points.

The opening was about how best to open a film with someone who isn't Elvis, for a start, which we were always aware was going to potentially turn people off, that they were going to want to see Elvis as fast as they could. Also, to establish this device that we were going for, which was to tell the story through the Colonel's eyes. There was the moving back and forth through time. We opened up in 1997, and then we ended up back in 1973. We had to really establish that for the audience. There was a lot to tell the audience without confounding them, which took a lot of exploration to get that balance right.

There is so much story to tell, but you really take your time, in particular, with the comeback special. How did you find the right pace and rhythm for that section of the film?

Redmond: It was quite challenging. At one point, the '68 Special was almost like a standalone film because it was quite lengthy. I think it was such an important part of Elvis' career. He had many, many important parts of his career, but coming out of Act One where we go into the '60s and the movie montage, we fly through that pretty quickly and we learn how Elvis is not doing well in Hollywood anymore, and he wants to sing the music he loves.

The '68 Special, we worked on that quite a lot in pre-production. We had the whole thing storyboarded. Sonically, we had a pretty tight template to shoot to. We had a few challenges with the audio on that track because, basically, the stems [Note: "stems" are isolated audio tracks] that we were using, which is the real Elvis, weren't super high-quality. So it took a lot of work to actually make that sound as exciting as I think it does now.

Villa: We shot a lot more. There was a lot more to it. There was a whole other song that we shot. What do you call it? The sit down performance, where he talked a lot about his involvement in rock and roll and the making of rock and roll. It was a whole other song that was shot for it, which was all great stuff.

Redmond: The original cut of this film is four hours and 20 minutes long, which played. A lot of people saw it and it was an engaging edit of the film with polishing. Obviously, we can't screen that at the theater. You just have to make these choices to bring things down, but the comeback special was definitely one where we knew that it was a big performance for him. There was a lot happening historically around that time, with the assassination of Bobby Kennedy and Elvis coming out of the back of that, sort of realizing that he needed to sing a song of hope. So it was longer at one point, and it was shorter at one point. It's all exploration as to how long these things ultimately play.