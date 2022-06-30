Elvis Music Executive Producer Elliot Wheeler On Living A Composer's Dream [Interview]

Like you said, many of these songs took months to get just right for the film. I can't imagine working on any of the songs was simple, but did any songs require less work than others?

To be honest, a lot of them took a long time. The Elvis stuff in particular, because mainly for that process, often some of the songs that you're hearing are actually combinations. "Burning Love" is actually a rehearsal version, I think, from the Hawaii recording, but the vocals are from the studio performance, so you're mixing two different versions there.

All the early stuff, a lot of which we recorded in Nashville with [producer] Dave Cobb, a lot of that was trying to get enough excitement to portray to the audience what would've felt like back then to be hearing Elvis live with his band, and just how dangerous that was, that sound, and getting that across to the modern audience, but also keeping a fidelity to the original recordings.

Dave Cobb doesn't mess around. He had every single original microphone. All the pre-amps were exactly the same. He even went and sourced the actual tape delay that Sam Phillips used at Sun Studios and had been incredibly restored by one of his engineers. He snuck up into RCA because he now owns or runs the RCA studios in Nashville where Elvis recorded, and we snuck up into the chambers at RCA Studio B there, and tracked all the reverbs back through the original echo chamber that Elvis was using. So yeah, Dave doesn't mess around.

For the live performances — say, for the Vegas residency — how close did you want to get to the real acoustics in that theater?

Part of the joy of that was the set was recreated basically in full. We had a space that was about the same size as where he would've been recording. And so, we did a lot of impulse response sweeps on that, so that when we were then reprocessing, we could use the actual sound in the room. We recorded everything that Austin did live as well. Like I said before, a lot of the actual performance moments that he has, we could insert Austin back in, along with Elvis.

Every single performer who's on that stage is playing every single note of the original. Even the second violin player down the back is playing the exact part that would've been performed. Alex Knight, who's portraying Ron Tutt on the drums, I could have just watched him by himself all day. He doesn't miss a single note. It's absolutely incredible. Our onset music supervisor, Cameron Bruce, did an amazing job along with our playback operator, Wade Keighran, in making sure the music felt live on the day, but also every single player was performing everything down to the last note.

It's amazing how close Les Green gets to Little Richard's singular voice. What was it like trying to capture the voice of the King and Queen of rock 'n roll?

That's an amazing spot [in the film] we had. That was one that we tracked over in Nashville with Dave as well. We had amazing singer Les Green, because we were like, "Oh man, we're never going to find anyone who can do Little Richard." That voice is just incredible. Dave found Les on YouTube, I think, and we flew him in, and he was just electrifying vocally.

Baz was trying to find someone who visually looked like Little Richard and Baz had a relationship with Alton Mason, and knew him from former projects they worked on. He's like, "I think Alton can do it," and it's one of those things you never know until you get someone in front of the camera, but Alton came out, worked with, again, with Polly Bennett on getting the physicality of Little Richard.

We worked with him, making sure that he knew the song back to front, knew all the piano parts. It was a transformative performance. Yola playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe was astounding as well. She learned to play lead guitar, like Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and that's no small feat, playing like the grandmother of rock and roll, and obviously, her voice is just incredible.

What about Rosetta Tharpe's guitar playing is particularly unique that was paramount to capture?

Like any guitar player, someone who is as iconic as she is, she's got a particular type of tuning that she uses, and she's just got an idiomatic style of playing. Yola would be the first to admit, she wasn't a lead guitar player. She's a rhythm player, but she hadn't played lead guitar before. To get the combination of singing with such a powerhouse vocal like she does, and also doing the guitar solo, there's a whole relationship between the playing and singing that normally takes years to build up. Yola did so much to get that part down.

There's only two minutes in this movie without music. As the composer and executive producer of the soundtrack, how did those two music-free moments come about?

[Laughs] To be honest, I can't even remember where they are, really. So no, it wasn't particularly that we chose these particular moments to have silence. There's so much performance in this film, and Baz thinks so much in terms of music with his storytelling for him. Music is script and script is music, and editorial is script, which is also music and design. Everything integrates and works together.

We did go through at the end and try to look at space where we could take more music out, but by that point there was such a weave, and a throughline of how the music was working, that's just how it ended up. It's also the joy of being brought in so early in the process, as the composer and a music producer. Me, my music editor and music producer, were with Baz in 2017, right as the conceptualization of what the story was going to be was happening. It gives Baz a license to really help form the story, and I think that's why, really, it becomes an opera as much as it is a musical.

He did have a four-hour version. Were many songs and performances left on the cutting room floor?

Yeah, absolutely. There were definitely performances in every stage of his career that we filmed that didn't get used. I think it was over four hours, four and a half hours.

How was it?

It was great. Yeah, you needed a break in the middle just to refresh yourself, but it was fantastic. It's a very different film, but it has its own rhythm, and its own pacing to it that you really settle into. It's great, but I've heard him say, "I can't even think about that at the moment."