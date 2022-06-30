Laura Linney Didn't Originally Like Wendy Byrde In The Ozark Pilot

Throughout its four seasons, "Ozark" was populated by every kind of criminal you could possibly imagine. But despite all the mob bosses, cartel leaders, and assassins, one of the show's most hated sources of grey morality came from suburban housewife turned criminal mastermind, Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). The way she's first introduced, it would be hard to see this coming for Wendy, who initially plays second-fiddle to her money-laundering husband. But before long, the show rises to the occasion and puts Linney to great use.

Whether or not you've gotten around to binging the show on Netflix, chances are the story still strikes a familiar chord: "Ozark" follows a middle-class suburban family getting in over their heads by tying themselves to a criminal enterprise. One second they are laundering money from a distance and the next, they're burying bodies, being pursued by the federal government, ordering assassinations, or staring down the barrel of a gun themselves. Within that familiar setup are the character archetypes we'd all recognize anywhere: a looming cartel figurehead and the family under his thumb. This includes two oblivious kids who accidentally cause more trouble than they realize, a dangerous man fueled by ambition, and his disapproving wife — except that "Ozark" immediately throws those clichés out the window. The kids are brought in on the plan two episodes into the show, Marty (Jason Bateman) isn't so much filled with ambition as he is just scrambling to survive another day. And Wendy? She's the show's secret weapon.