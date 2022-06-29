Paper Girls Trailer: From The Paper Route To Saving The World

Paper routes feel like something from a bygone era, when the news wasn't delivered to us via our unhealthy obsession with our phones, but by some local kids who wanted to make a few bucks. It's a part of Americana that feels almost forgotten even as we relish the resurgence of the Amblin "kids on bikes" sub-genre through shows like "Stranger Things" or the Andy Muschietti "It" movies. Thankfully, "Paper Girls," the new Prime Video series based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, will provide a little nostalgia for every kid who ever had a paper route. Then again, these paper girls don't exactly end up just delivering newspapers, they end up saving the world.

The sci-fi coming-of-age series follows four 12-year-old girls who end up discovering a time machine that transports them from 1988 to 2019, where they end up meeting their adult selves and getting embroiled in a time war. Along the way, they learn some things about themselves, and about growing up.