Paramount Lands Sylvester Stallone's The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil Remake

You know what they say: when an international movie goes on to achieve critical acclaim and box office success, you just have no choice but to launch an American remake. Wait, nobody actually says that — well, apart from IP-starved studio executives, at least — but it's happened countless times before and you're never going to believe this, but it's happening once again!

We previously reported on the news that the 2019 South Korean thriller "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" was set to receive a U.S. remake. Directed by Lee Won-tae and led by "Eternals" and "Train to Busan" star Ma Dong-seok (who also goes by the name Don Lee), the original film followed a gangster teaming up with a local cop to take down a bloodthirsty serial killer only known as "K." The movie screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and went on to gross $25.8 million worldwide ($22.6 million of which came from South Korea receipts).

Now, Deadline is reporting that the American remake of "The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil" has been picked up by Paramount Pictures, with Don Lee set to reprise his starring role as crime lord Jang Dong-su. No release date has yet been announced, with the report indicating that the remake is currently in "early stages of development."