The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Will Use The Mandalorian's StageCraft Technology

Production has already begun on the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson" series, and The Hollywood Reporter has just revealed that the project has a fantastic visual effects system in place. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will reportedly be using StageCraft, the system Industrial Light & Magic uses to bring "The Mandalorian" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" to life.

The immersive system uses photorealistic and dynamic renderings of scene backgrounds, projected via LED panel walls, to create a 360 degree on-set visual effect in real time. This means that, rather than acting against green screens, actors are able to feel as if they're on location while post-production teams aren't inundated with extra effect work. While other companies use similar tech, often called LED "volumes," Lucasfilm division ILM in particular is known as an industry forerunner.

In addition to recent Star Wars films and shows, StageCraft has reportedly been used on "The Midnight Sky," "Thor: Love & Thunder" — for which ILM built a temporary stage in Sydney, Australia — and in the upcoming film "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." This means the "Percy Jackson" series joins a still relatively exclusive group of projects that's been able to harness the power of the high-quality effects system. The series will also be the first to utilize the new StageCraft studio in Vancouver, per THR.