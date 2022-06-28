Henry Thomas On Crawlspace, E.T. At 40, His Collaborations With Mike Flanagan & More [Interview]

You've been doing a lot more horror and thriller stuff lately, because you've been doing a lot of stuff with Mike Flanagan over on Netflix. Was that by design, or has it just become sort of a happy accident that you've found yourself as a mainstay of the genre as of late?

It's entirely because of Mike Flanagan, because he's been working in that genre and he's hired me. We just finished our eighth project together, so he's hired me consistently since 2014, and as a result, my face has just popped up in that genre so much over the course of the last few years that people associate me with it. But no, it wasn't by any personal design. Although, I do like the material that Mike has been writing and producing, and I think it's its own genre in a lot of ways. But it's really cool to be a part of, it's kind of a repertory feel in terms of the actors and the consistent collaboration.

Well, especially because Flanagan really has, over this period of time, asserted himself as one of our finest storytellers in that department, for sure. I realized you guys have been doing it together for a while, I just didn't realize there's been that many collaborations already. That's pretty awesome. Do you have a favorite of the bunch so far since you guys have done so many?

I really liked "The Haunting of Hill House." In terms of how it all came together and the end result, I think it's a really succinct and well-told limited series, right?

Oh, it's so good. In a lot of those Flanagan collaborations, you've been very much part of an ensemble. This, though, "Crawlspace," is very much the kind of thing where the movie is on your back. It's totally your movie. Especially because you mentioned it's an indie film, you don't have all this time. How much pressure do you feel when you have a movie like that and you've just got to carry it on your back and it kind of rides or dies with you?

It's a lot of pressure, but it's a lot of self-imposed pressure. It's a lot of ego-driven pressure. If you can put your ego in the back seat and not worry about it, then you're pretty much okay, because there's really no pressure other than showing up and doing the work. The funny thing is, though, that it speaks to your ego as the guy who is the lead. You do feel a responsibility to be as great as you can be in this scene, because it's all about you, or something like that. But at the same time, you have to check yourself and remember that you're serving a story, and there's a lot of other people who are making it happen and watching out for things like that. So usually the best thing to do as an actor is do your work, read the scene, hit your mark, and say the words, dummy.

Only because we touched on it a little bit, you wrapped "Fall of the House of Usher," I believe, is what you were referring to.

Right. Yeah. I just wrapped last week. They're still filming until, I think, the second week of July.

I'm sure you can't say too much about it, but how does it compare to the other Flanagan series you've been involved with, be it "Midnight Mass" or "Hill House?" How does it compare in a broad sense?

In a broad sense? Okay. All three things we're talking about, which are "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "The Fall of the House of Usher," they are all three limited series based on the literary works of an author. Shirley Jackson for "Haunting of Hill House," Henry James and his short stories for "Haunting of Bly Manor," and also for "The Fall of the House of Usher," it's the collected works of Edgar Allan Poe told out in front of the backdrop of "The Fall of the House of Usher" as the Ushers being a big pharmaceutical family coming under fire. Then each of the episodes are sort of one, or two, or a conglomeration of short stories by Edgar Allan Poe. The various characters are based on different characters in the writings and things. But yeah, it's going to be really cool, and it's very darkly comedic, and it's, I think, going to be something that audiences will really get a great kick out of.

That's awesome.

I hope.

Well, I think his track record's good. I think out of any of them, heading into it as a fan, this is the one on paper that I'm the most excited about, because the Edgar Allan Poe source material, that just lends itself to ... if there's one guy that I think could make that work right now, I think that's the guy.

Oh, yeah. Yeah. And the cool thing is it's he and Michael Fimognari, who has been his longtime cinematographer. He and Mike Flanagan directed all of the episodes.