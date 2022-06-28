Thirteen Lives Trailer: Ron Howard Recreates The Thai Cave Rescue

Brace yourselves: the trailer for Ron Howard's new film "Thirteen Lives" is here, and the filmmaker's take on the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue looks like it'll be an endlessly intense race against the clock. The film is a seemingly very true-to-life dramatization of the harrowing news story that captured the world's attention, when twelve children on a Thai soccer team and their assistant coach ended up trapped in a flooded cave for 18 days.

If you've seen Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's award-winning 2021 documentary "The Rescue," you already know that this is a riveting, pulse-pounding story that is almost certain to provoke a few tears from viewers. The National Geographic documentary captured an inside look at the delicate yet urgent process rescue teams had to undertake, first to find the lost boys, then to figure out how to bring them out without risking further injury or drowning.

Miraculously, all thirteen were rescued thanks to the resources of thousands of volunteers and a daring and strategically planned series of dives executed by professional cave divers. The new movie stars Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton as three members of the team of British and Australian divers who ultimately recovered all twelve children and their soccer coach. Check it out below.