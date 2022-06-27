Moon Knight Could Have Featured A Chris Evans Cameo As Old Captain America

Chris Evans recently said that making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the Human Torch — the character he played in two non-MCU "Fantastic Four" movies in the 2000s — would be "an easier sell" for him than coming back to it as Captain America. Evans seems content to end his run as Cap where he left it, with Steve Rogers having aged into an old man after going back in time and living happily ever after with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in "Avengers: Endgame." Currently, Evans has no plans that we know of to return to the MCU in any capacity, cameos or otherwise — but that doesn't mean some MCU writers haven't entertained the notion of bringing back the elderly version of the character.

In a new interview with Discussing Film (via ScreenRant), "Moon Knight" series creator Jeremy Slater revealed that his writers' room once flirted with the idea of having Evans make a cameo as Old Man Cap. This honestly just sounds like wishful thinking on their part and isn't something that appears to have made it past the early discussion stage. Slater is quick to point out that there were only ever two cameos that were under serious consideration for "Moon Knight," and neither one was Cap. He began by saying: