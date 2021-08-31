Mark Ruffalo Kind-Of, Sort-Of Teases A Moon Knight Appearance, So Get Speculating

Marvel's upcoming "Moon Knight" series, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, is currently filming in Budapest, and thanks to the wonders of social media, we now have confirmation that another major MCU actor, Mark Ruffalo — the Hulk himself — has been sighted in the same neighborhood. Could the Hulk be making an appearance in "Moon Knight?"

Isaac and Ruffalo each posed for a picture with Instagram user Dora Magyari outside the same Budapest hotel, which is being used as one of the main shooting locations for "Moon Knight." It's possible that Ruffalo was just visiting the set, but he later sent out a cryptic tweet linking to a ScreenRant article with the photos embedded.

Here's the tweet, so judge for yourself:

As the person whoâ€™s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021

Ruffalo's tweet alludes to him getting in trouble for being loose-lipped about future developments in the MCU. Looper even compiled a list of every time he's let an MCU spoiler slip. He says he's learned his lesson, but at the same time, linking to that article would seem to tease that he is involved in "Moon Knight," somehow. Or maybe he's just having fun?

But what exactly does he mean by saying he's "the person who's responsible for this next phase of the MCU?"