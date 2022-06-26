How A Toy Story Merch Mistake Lost Millions Of Dollars For Disney

Believe it or not, Disney thought "Toy Story" would be an absolute flop at worst, and a small niche success at best. The powers that be never anticipated that the computer animated film would become the massive hit that it is today mainly because of a completely different film that is narratively and aesthetically dissimilar from "Toy Story" in every way: the 1982 sci-fi adventure, "Tron."

Despite the fact that the two movies only have the use of computer animation in common, this was enough to scare off toy manufacturers from committing to large orders of "Toy Story" merch. This sentiment is expressed in several news stories at the time covering the resulting toy debacle:

"But toy manufacturers were scared by the phrase "computer animation". It sparked memories of Disney's futurist 1982 adventure Tron, which ranks as one of the company's biggest flops. The prevailing view among toy manufacturers was that people don't like the hard images of computer animation and would stay away from the picture in droves."

In addition to the "Tron" based hesitancy, Anne Osberg, who served as the president of Disney Consumer Products at the time, admitted that she didn't feel merchandise of "Toy Story" characters could hold a candle to Disney icons like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, or with popular non-Disney characters, saying, "Unfortunately, I saw Woody as a cartoon-show Howdy Doody from my brother's youth. And I saw Buzz as not competitive with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" when discussing the issue with the Wall Street Journal in 1999.