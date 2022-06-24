Star Wars Bits: LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Doctor Aphra, Hot Toys, And More!

Over at Nerdist, Dan Casey has a new video breaking down everything you might have missed in Part VI of "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

On The Bombadcast, I geek out with Scotty and Gerry about the truly bombastic finale.

At Live Action Star Wars, Ralph and James discuss Part VI with special guests Jay Glatfelter & Matt Eickhoff.

Chase, aka That Gay Jedi, shares his emotional reaction to the finale.

And on The Resistance Broadcast, Lacey, James, and John go in-depth on the final episode.

And for something a little different, watch Steele Saunders of Steele Wars talk about what it was like to actually be on the set of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as an extra!