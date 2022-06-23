Ethan Peck Explains The 'Burden' Of Becoming Star Trek's Spock

"Star Wars" tends to hog the spotlight during discussions of legacy characters and the weight that new actors feel when taking over the roles first embodied by such big-name actors. The recently-wrapped "Obi-Wan Kenobi" uses several recast (some fresh, some recast 20-odd years ago) characters to tell its story, for instance: Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen's Anakin, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia, and Grant Feely as young Luke. But that other major sci-fi franchise currently ongoing, "Star Trek," has faced (and overcome) similar challenges in terms of finding the perfect actors to channel the performances laid down by their predecessors.

If anyone's looking for the poster child for this trend, look no further than "Strange New Worlds." Led by Anson Mount as Christopher Pike and Ethan Peck as Spock, perhaps the greatest strength of the new series comes from expertly balancing storylines for both new and established characters alike. Understandably, however, Peck's Spock has benefitted from a particularly heavy focus in the early going. What writer's room could possibly resist the allure of crafting new and compelling situations to throw the Enterprise's science officer into, after all, especially when it's true that there's never been a bad Spock actor?

Much of "Strange New Worlds" (and season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery" before it) succeeds on the strength of Peck's self-assured performance, which flawlessly evokes a younger version of Leonard Nimoy's representation of the character. But looks can be deceiving, as the half-Vulcan/half-human hybrid knows all too well. On the outside, viewers see nothing but a calm, measured, and entertaining new take on Spock. On the inside, however? That's a completely different story.