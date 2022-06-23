John Carpenter's Masterpiece The Thing Is Back In The Box Office Top 10 After Four Decades

This past weekend's box office may have been dominated by the likes of "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," and "Top Gun: Maverick" but, amazingly enough, a stone-cold sci-fi classic from 40 years ago actually snuck its way back onto the charts once again. John Carpenter's "The Thing," which was originally released in the summer of 1982, was re-released by the folks at Fathom Events this past Sunday, and the single-day screenings generated enough ticket sales to bring the movie back into the top 10, even if the screenings themselves were far from perfect.

As reported by Collider, "The Thing" pulled in an estimated $500,000 in its re-release, which would be good enough to put it at number nine on the charts for the weekend. There is (almost) a bit of poetic cemetery there as Carpenter's brilliant blend of horror and sci-fi originally hit the charts at number eight back in '82, losing badly to the likes of "E.T." and "Blade Runner." It was a crazy weekend for sci-fi overall.

This to say, the film was not at all a hit in its day but it's a prime example of something being allowed to find its audience over time. It is now considered to be one of the finest films of any kind in both the sci-fi and horror realm. The demand for these 40th-anniversary screenings is evidence of that, as is the response to the disappointing presentation made by Fathom.