Superhero Bits: TMNT Goes Back To The '80s, Chris Hemsworth's Pitch For Thor In Deadpool 3 & More

Paramount Pictures has been trying to make a "Harbinger" movie for several years now. The potential film would be based on the Valiant comic book series of the same name that was originally published in the '90s. Generally speaking, it centers on a group of superpowered teens whose powers are exploited by an evil corporation, and they fight back against the powers that be. Now, according to Deadline, the movie is coming back to life as Paul Downs Colaizzo ("Brittany Runs a Marathon") is now in talks to direct the film. Previously, Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner") had been on deck to helm the adaptation, but he will be busy with Disney's new "Planet of the Apes" film. So, it falls to Colaizzo, assuming a deal gets done. No word yet on casting or when production may start, but this could be the spark the long-gestating project needs to finally get going.