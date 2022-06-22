Smile Trailer: Paramount's Upcoming Horror Flick Gives New Meaning To 'If Looks Could Kill'

Does that distorted smile look familiar? Based on the record-breaking numbers, odds are you've seen "Top Gun: Maverick" in theaters; if you managed to secure your popcorn and soda before the trailers began, then you would've caught a glimpse of "Smile," the mysterious new horror film from Paramount that features a bunch of regular-looking people with dangerously unnatural grins stretched across their faces. But on the off chance that you haven't been to theaters in the past few weeks, then perhaps what you're remembering is the Blumhouse travesty from 2018, "Truth or Dare." That would be a pretty safe bet — these movies seem to have a lot in common, first and foremost being the very familiar premise. But based on the spine-chilling new trailer, "Smile" has a few extra tricks up its sleeve.

Like a cross between "It Follows" and "The Ring," the curse of "Smile" is apparently contagious. Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) first encounters the situation through a psychiatric patient of hers then later notices the very same phenomena in her own life: people around her are wearing those silent, eerie smiles and no one notices but her. It soon becomes apparent that a few unsettling grins might be the least of her worries — something malevolent is actively trying to kill her. As we've seen so many times before, Rose goes down a particular path to survive: first trying to outrun the force, then tracing it back to its source. Whether or not she can unravel the mystery before it catches up with her is the big question.