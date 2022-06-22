Westworld Actor Luke Hemsworth Wants To Fight Dragons In The Show

The actors on the HBO series "Westworld" can go through a lot of different experiences since there's the potential to play multiple versions of the same character. Perhaps even more fun than that, however, is the chance to explore a variety of different settings through the Delos parks. Season 1 showed us the titular Westworld, but we also know there's a Samurai World from season 2, and some sort of World War II World in season 3, so the possibilities are endless.

I had the chance to attend a roundtable press interview to promote season 4 of the science-fiction series, and asked Luke Hemsworth and Jeffrey Wright what kind of park they would most like to explore in the future. Hemsworth jumped at the chance to share his desire to fight a dragon, which means maybe he should audition for a different HBO series. Then again, this is "Westworld," and anything could happen.

Season 4 of "Westworld" premieres on HBO and HBO Max on June 26, 2022.