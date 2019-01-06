And just like that, our acid-wash jean dreams are dead. Right before Christmas, we brought you word that a Beverly Hills 90120 revival was in the works, with the original cast returning. Now it looks like that’s not the case at all. Whoops! Instead, the project is a mockumentary-style dramedy featuring the cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

In case you missed it, a rumor popped-up in December claiming original 90210 cast members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris were getting the band back together for a revival. Word on the street was that the show as a “scripted project from CBS TV Studios features most of the original cast” but also “not traditional reboot.” Now, we’ve learned it’s something different entirely. Sorry to get your hopes up.

According to TV Line, the project is “an hour-long mockumentary-style dramedy that would find former 90210 cast members Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris playing themselves — albeit in a somewhat heightened state. The potential series — which was first rumored last March — would chronicle the gang’s efforts to get (another) 90210 revival off the ground.”

This actually sounds like it could be funny – like Galaxy Quest, but with the 90210 cast. Original cast members Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry are not involved at this time. The original Beverly Hills 90210 ran from 1990 to 2000 over a period of 10 seasons, following “a group of friends living in the upscale and star-studded community of Beverly Hills, California as they transition from high school to college and into the adult world.” The series launched two different spin-offs: Melrose Place and Models Inc. Here’s a trip down memory lane for those you need a reminder:

In 2008, a reboot titled 90210 launched on the CW, running until 2013. This served as both reboot and revival, as it featured a new cast of young faces, as well as original cast members Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling reprising their roles from the original series.

This new mockumentary will be written and executive produced by Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, both of whom worked on the 2008 90210. According to TV Line, “several outlets, including a broadcast network and one of the major streamers” have shown interest in the project. So what do you think? Would you like to watch a mockumentary about the cast of Beverly Hills 90210? Or is this just a bad idea all around?