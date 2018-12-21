Beverly Hills 90210, the hit ’90s show about teenagers being played by 30-year-olds, is coming back. The Beverly Hills 90210 revival is set to feature original cast members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris, provided a network or streaming service picks it up. The cast is, of course, much older now, so it’s unlikely they’ll still be trying to pass as teenagers. But that would be pretty funny.

The dream of the ’90s is alive…on television. Revivals of shows from the 1990s are all the rage at the moment, and the latest title being considered for a comeback is Beverly Hills, 90210. Created by Darren Star, Beverly Hills 90210 launched on Fox in 1990, following “a group of friends living in the upscale and star-studded community of Beverly Hills, California as they transition from high school to college and into the adult world.” The series began with rather poor ratings, but eventually picked up a following to become wildly popular. It ran for 10 seasons, ending in 2000.

Now, it might come back, with much of the original cast returning. Earlier this year, original cast member Tori Spelling let slip that a potential revival was in the works. Now, Deadline confirms that revival is very much real, and being shopped around to networks and streaming services. The revival is a “scripted project from CBS TV Studios features most of the original cast but is not a traditional reboot.”

In case you forgot or never noticed, 90210 already had one reboot. Simply called 90210, the reboot premiered in 2008 on the CW, and ran until 2013. That series followed “the lives of several wealthy students attending West Beverly Hills High School in the upscale and star-studded community of Beverly Hills, California. The show later focused on the same group of friends when they graduate and begin their lives in the adult world. Some attend college at California University, while others begin exploring avenues beyond post-secondary education.” But this sounds different. Reports indicate the actors are playing “exaggerated versions of themselves”, which suggests the show might be something of a parody. Like Galaxy Quest, but with the 90210 cast, maybe. Or maybe I’ve got it all wrong.

Either way, the project definitely exists in some form, and should a network pick it up, we’ll likely see it soon. Having never watched the original 90210, this news really means nothing to me. I was always more of a Melrose Place guy. Let me know when they bring that back instead. For now, let’s all watch the original opening credits for Beverly Hills, 90210, and marvel at how outlandishly ’90s they look.

